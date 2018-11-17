LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- NSPCA said it took in 25 kittens from Los Angeles to help LASPCA make room for lost pets affected by the California wildfires.
The shelter's social media coordinator, Shelby Haycock, said some of the older kittens were available for adoption, but the younger ones will need to stay at the shelter until they can be fixed.
Volunteers have the option to foster the cats until the shelter can find them proper homes, Haycock added.
"We just have to make sure they're happy and healthy so they can go home," she said.
Adoptions for all the cats brought in from California is expected to open in a couple weeks, according to Haycock. All of NSPCA's adoptable animals are posted to their website.
