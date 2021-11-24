LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada System of Higher Education could soon have a permanent mandate for staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The NSHE Board of Regents is expected to take up a vote to approve a new legal code that would establish a permanent COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all employees.
The Board on Sept. 30 approved the mandate on a temporary 120-day emergency basis. Staff were required to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 1.
The policy, which will be discussed at a regular board meeting on Dec. 2-3, includes termination for non-compliance, exemptions based on medical conditions or religious beliefs, and provisions for independent contractors
"Failure of an employee to timely comply with the provisions of the Chapter will result in termination, absent an approved waiver based upon a medical condition or religious belief," says the NSHE Board meeting agenda.
If approved by the board, the policy would require future contracts with independent contractors and subcontractors performing work on NSHE property, to contain a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Chancellor Melody Rose and Chief General Counsel Joe Reynolds on Dec. 2 are expected to request approval to make the mandate permanent.
Regents also are expected to discuss changes to the employee benefit program, relating to coverage of COVID-19 "surveillance" for unvaccinated employees.
A copy of the Dec. 2-3 meeting agenda is available here:
