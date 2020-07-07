LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada State Education Association is planning to hold a rally Wednesday afternoon on day one of the Special Session of the Nevada Legislature, the group said on Twitter.
In a post, NSEA, which represents 28,000 teachers and support staff in the state, said they will gather at noon in Carson City, Nevada on July 8 in a rally for "funding healthy schools."
In just about 24 hours from now, NSEA and our allies Line The Street at 6 Feet in support of funding healthy schools! If you are in or near Carson City, grab your mask and join us tomorrow at Noon outside of the Legislative Building. #FundHealthySchools #EducationIsEssential pic.twitter.com/s91VSRSY6n— NSEAOnline (@NSEAOnline) July 7, 2020
If you are not in Carson City, we will have a Zoom/Facebook Live so you can take part and take actions virtually! Around noon tomorrow, click this link and you'll be welcomed by NSEA Vice President, Dawn Miller. https://t.co/lUPXHC6iSE— NSEAOnline (@NSEAOnline) July 7, 2020
"As educators, we care about schools and our communities," NSEA posted on Twitter. "We maintain that any dollar cut should be matched with a dollar of new revenue, a shared sacrifice. Join us this Wednesday at noon to raise our voices for public education."
Those wishing to watch it can view the rally on ZOOM: https://zoom.us/j/92718152295#success
