LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada State Education Association is planning to hold a rally Wednesday afternoon on day one of the Special Session of the Nevada Legislature, the group said on Twitter.

In a post, NSEA, which represents 28,000 teachers and support staff in the state, said they will gather at noon in Carson City, Nevada on July 8 in a rally for "funding healthy schools."

"As educators, we care about schools and our communities," NSEA posted on Twitter. "We maintain that any dollar cut should be matched with a dollar of new revenue, a shared sacrifice. Join us this Wednesday at noon to raise our voices for public education."

Those wishing to watch it can view the rally on ZOOM: https://zoom.us/j/92718152295#success

