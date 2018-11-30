BOULDER CITY (FOX5) -- The National Park Service said it was seeking public opinion on an environmental assessment for a general management plan to address low-water conditions at Lake Mead.
According to NPS, public meetings will be held on Dec. 10 and 11 to comment on the plan or to present alternatives or outline the planning process. The meetings are scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mohave County Library in Kingman, Ariz. on Dec. 10 and the James Gibson Library in Henderson on Dec. 11.
The plan currently being developed by NPS would provide a long-term strategy for "addressing operational needs to maintain lake access and provide safe and diverse recreational opportunities at lake elevations above 950 feet," NPS said.
NPS created a tentative list of issues Lake Mead could face and how park officials would handle such issues:
- Under the no action alternative, launch ramps and marina services would be discontinued at insufficient water depths.
- Under alternative A, the park's preferred alternative, launch ramps and existing marina services would continue to an elevation of 950 feet, where possible.
- Under alternative B, launch ramps and modified marina services would continue to an elevation of 950 feet, where possible.
- Under alternative C, launch ramps would continue to an elevation of 950 feet, where possible. Marina services would be discontinued.
Documents for the public meetings are available online at www.parkplanning.nps.gov. Comments can be submitted online via the park planning website.
Written comments can be mailed to Lake Mead National Recreational Area Compliance Office at 601 Nevada Way, Boulder City, NV 89005.
Online or written comments will be received by NPS until New Year's Eve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.