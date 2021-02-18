LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Notices of sale were filed for properties previously owned by Tony Hseih, a tech entrepreneur who died in November, according to a representative on behalf of his estate.
Hseih was well-known in Las Vegas as former CEO of online retailer Zappos and founder of DTP Companies, which launched development projects downtown.
The representative said that the properties are not being listed for sale at this time, but the process will formally fast-tract any future sale transactions.
"The properties are not being listed for sale at this time. The Notices of Sale are simply being filed and published to allow for a possible future sale. The filing of the Notices and publication for each property are required as part of the court-supervised process for all Estates owning real property that may decide to sell the property at a later date. These filings do not mean that any of the properties will be sold. The Estate may retain certain properties and sell others, or it may retain all of the properties. Once the publication process is complete, the Estate will consider reviewing serious, written offers."
