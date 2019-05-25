CARSON CITY (FOX5) -- With teachers threatening a strike, the Nevada Legislature this week freed up tens of millions more for teachers, but they said it's not enough.
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced May 14 that a bill was introduced to allocate some marijuana sales revenue to school funding amid growing frustrations with local teachers regarding pay and talks of striking this fall.
In a press conference, alongside Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, Sisolak said his team is working to satisfy the wishes of educators in the Las Vegas Valley.
Sisolak said his team has been working tirelessly to reform outdated budgeting processes and put money "directly into educators' pockets."
“A short while ago, a bill was introduced on the senate floor that requires all revenue from 10% excise tax and retail sales of marijuana be deposited into the Distributive School Account moving forward," Sisolak said.
The marijuana tax money is currently allocated to the state's "Rainy Day" fund.
Sisolak referred to this previous funding as "political gamesmanship."
The goal is to "fence off the funds" necessary to increase teacher pay.
Meanwhile, teachers are threatening to strike if the Legislature doesn't come up with the money needed to fund the school district.
"We're looking at schools that are unsafe because they're over crowded. It seems like we can't go a week without finding another gun in schools, pay has been frozen for the last couple of years," teacher Elizabeth Cambell said.
Days after Sisolak's pot announcement, educators were told on Friday that lawmakers had freed up to $250 million through budget cuts in other areas.
On Saturday, teachers were told $62.2 million would be going toward education, and not just for Clark County, but the entire state.
"We have not stopped working to get you the raises we promised at the very beginning of the year," Sisolak said. "Everyone standing with me here believes you deserve it."
Sisolak did not specify a date for the roll-out, but said the funding would be secured soon.
Marijuana tax revenues total $69.8 for fiscal year 2018 (July 2017-June 2018)
− The Wholesale Marijuana Tax generated $27.3 million in fiscal year 2018
− The Retail Marijuana Tax generated $42.5 million in fiscal year 2018[thumbdown]
Where is the 68.9 million dollars collected in marijuana tax revenues???!!
Sisotax
Didn't this POS say NO NEW TAXES?
If this POS could read, he would see this is not a new tax, but rather a measure to put the money where the republicans told us they would put it. Instead they stole it and put it in their "rainy day fund". Typical republican thieves. Leaving working class people high and dry since 1980.......
Clown Shoes Buttercup
Aww, that's super cute:) Got anything factual to rebuff what I said? I feel sorry for folks who can't defend themselves when their fragile egos are bruised, but instead hurl insults. Make America Read Again!
So where is all the money?? Democrats have been steadily tearing our country apart. Divide and conquer right
Republicans stole it and hid it in a "rainy day fund", as I stated previously. You can look it up yourself. There is a great new tool for obtaining information, just hit the market, it's called Google. Do a little unbiased research and you can discover that both parties are lecherous scumbags! You can do it! Make America Read Again!
Didn't this POS say NO NEW TAX?
You knew it was coming and now it's here !
Lol this is ridiculous, they used the schools to get it passed in the first place. Post record profits and the school system is still broke. Nobody believes anything you guys say. The media or the government. Especially the dip/)$; Democrats
