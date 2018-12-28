LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said officers were searching for a suspect who robbed a business in the northwest valley on Dec. 21.
According to police, the suspect entered a business on the 1400 block of North Jones Boulevard, near Vegas Drive, just before 10:30 a.m. The suspect approached an employee and gave them a threatening note, demanding money.
The employee gave the suspect an unknown amount of money and he left the scene, police said.
According to Las Vegas police, the suspect was described as an adult man, around 25 to 30-years-old, who stands between 5'6" to 5'10" and has a thin to medium build. He was last seen wearing a black beanie, oversized sunglasses, a hooded grey sweatshirt, a grey or brown letterman jacket with black sleeves and blue jeans.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Robbery Section with Las Vegas police at 702-828-3591. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by visiting www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.