LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Four people and two dogs were displaced Thursday after a fire in a northwest Las Vegas home, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.
LVFR said firefighters responded to 8312 Carmen Boulevard near Vegas and Durango Drives at around 2:03 p.m. Thursday. Thick, black smoke was coming from the rear of the house and firefighters found a fire in the covered patio area and inside the home.
Two adults and two teens were displaced as a result of the fire.
LVFR said four dogs were at the home during the fire. Two dogs died in the fire and two escaped and were taken by Animal Control for protection, LVFR said.
A neighbor tried to save the deceased dogs in the backyard and suffered a minor hand injury while climbing over a block wall into the backyard, according to LVFR.
The fire destroyed the covered patio, the first level of the home and caused heavy heat and smoke damage on the second floor, LVFR said. The estimated damage of the fire was not yet available.
