LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After thousands of students were caught unaware with the closing of Brightwood College, Northwest Career College said it would open its doors to Brightwood students to complete their education.
Students who were studying medical assisting, medical administrative assisting, medical billing and coding or pharmacy technician will be able to finish their degrees at Northwest Career, the school said.
Some credits may be transferable and staff with Northwest have met with the director of Brightwood to ease the transition, the college said. Northwest's admissions and financial aid teams planned to meet with students next week to discuss how the students can continue their education.
For more information about Northwest, call 702-254-7577 or visit the campus at 7398 Smoke Ranch Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.