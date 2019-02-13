NYE COUNTY, Nevada (FOX5) -- Two more arrests have been made in the investigation into allegations of abuse and neglect at Northwest Academy in Amargosa Valley.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detectives assisted Nye County Sheriff's deputies in arresting one man and one woman in the 7600 block of Painted Dunes Drive in Las Vegas, according to information provided by Metro.
The suspects, Northwest Academy owners Marcel Chappuis and Patricia Chappuis, had active felony warrants for child neglect/endangerment/abuse, Metro said.
The warrant stemmed from an investigation by the Nye County Sheriff's Office over allegations of child abuse and neglect at the school. The warrant cited numerous charges related to the unsafe water at the facility, the Nye County Sheriff's office said.
They are charged with 43 counts of child endangerment. Patricia Chappuis was also charged with two counts of child abuse from previous altercations with students, the sheriff's office said.
Both Patricia and Marcel Chappuis were booked into the Clark County Detention Center and will be transported to the Nye County Detention Center in Pahrump.
The Division of Child and Family Services said in an email that Northwest Academy Staff are working to move children to alternative placements as soon as possible with the assistance of DCFS.
"The Northwest Academy staff onsite are cleared and qualified to supervise the children in accordance with regulatory requirements," the email said. "Child Care Licensing has been and will continue to monitor the facility for compliance with child care regulations. Child Care Licensing notes adolescents onsite are being supervised by approved caregivers who passed background checks and meet qualifications. The Division of Child and Family Services is working with the local authorities and parents to ensure the safety of the children involved."
