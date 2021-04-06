LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Northern Nevada's favorite reptile emerged with spring on Tuesday afternoon.
"I am most excited to eat a delicious meal of dandelions and flowers! I can’t wait for @MojaveMax to come out of brumation and join me!" the tortoise "tweeted" after waking on April 6.
Carson was adopted by former Gov. Brian Sandoval and lives with Gov. Steve Sisolak in Carson City.
The announcement comes as Southern Nevada -- and many kids invested in a local contest -- await the awakening of Mojave Max at Springs Preserve.
In 2020, Max popped up on April 1, no joke, and in 2019, Max awoke a couple of days earlier, on March 30.
Both animals brumate, the reptilian form of hibernation, each winter. With the temperatures staying pretty warm in the Las Vegas Valley, we likely won't have to wait much longer.
