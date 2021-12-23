LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak has ordered early closing for state government offices in northern counties, after officials have reported flooding and dangerous road conditions.
The Nevada Department of Transportation and the Nevada State Police are reporting dangerous road conditions in the Carson City, Washoe County, and Douglas County areas.
All state government offices in these counties have been ordered to close immediately except for essential public safety and corrections personnel, said a statement from Sisolak's office on Thursday.
The the departments of transportation and public safety will continue to monitor the weather and road conditions, the statement said.
