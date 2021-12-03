LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Northern Nevada man is accused of throwing objects at officers, using makeshift weapons and damaging the exterior of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Josiah Kenyon, 34, of Winnemucca, faces charges of engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon.
He was arrested Dec. 1 in Reno and appeared in court on Friday. "He remains detained pending further court proceedings," the USAO said.
Court records show Kenyon was inside, near the Capitol building's Senate Wing from 2:53 p.m. to 3:18 p.m. Officials say he was wearing a Jack Skellington costume from "The Nightmare Before Christmas."
The January breach disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of counting electoral votes for the presidential election.
He later joined a crowd outside at the Lower West Terrace. ... During the rioting, he and others damaged an exterior window of the building. Kenyon first attempted to break the window with a closed fist, followed by several attempts with a flag staff. Later, he used several objects, including what appeared to be a table leg with a protruding nail, to assault law enforcement officers who were attempting to protect the building. Additionally, according to the documents, he threw an unknown object and what appears to be a large, hard plastic pylon towards officers.
The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified Kenyon as #94 in its seeking information photos, according to a media release.
More than 675 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to Jan. 6, including over 210 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, the USAO said.
Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.
Interesting. Liberals loot, pillage and burn and it is a protest. Not a riot. Conservatives do less and it is insurrection. More fake news from the fake news media.
Communist Democratic Party out for there blood ! Very weak non violent activity, during the riots nobody’s been arrested,Nancy piglosi is unamerican garbage just use in this as her warped mind paying back to Donald trump !
Hey look everyone it's a trump butt boy
