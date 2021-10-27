LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you're looking for a job, you will want to head over to the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets on Thursday morning.
They're hosting an in-person job fair to fill a variety of more than 100 available positions at more than 35 retailers on property for the holiday season.
The job fair is from 9 a.m. until noon around the food court.
Interested job seekers are invited to apply for open positions and participate in the job fair for on the spot job interviews.
Participating stores include Coach, Polo Ralph Lauren, Banana Republic, Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Victoria’s Secret, kate spade new york, Pandora, Jimmy Choo, Armani Outlet, American Eagle, Calvin Klein and more.
For a full list of retailers hiring you can visit Las Vegas North Premium Outlets Holiday Job Fair.
