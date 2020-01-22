LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A North Las Vegas woman was sentenced for killing her roommate in May 2019.
Kiahna Hawkins, 30, was sentenced to 11 to 28 years in Nevada prison, "pursuant to stipulated agreement," according to a court spokesperson.
Hawkins was arrested on a murder charge May 4 after her roommate, Andre D. Smith, 49, was found dead in a North Las Vegas apartment.
Smith died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Clark County Coroner's Office. His death was ruled a homicide.
North Las Vegas police were called to the apartment at 11:30 a.m. May 3 after a woman told 9-1-1 dispatchers that she was looking for her roommate and found him dead.
The woman told dispatchers that she found the man dead and she believed spirits had killed him, the report said. Detectives noted in the report that woman "might be mentally disturbed."
When officers arrived, the woman told police she last saw the man in the bedroom. Officers found the man in the bedroom with a large pool of blood around his head, which they believed to be caused by a gunshot wound, according to the report. Officers later identified the woman as Hawkins.
Hawkins told police Smith arrived back to his room at about 4:30 a.m. May 3. Hawkins said spirits appeared in the room with him, one of which came out of the man’s body. Hawkins said she shot the spirit in self defense, the report said. Officers said they arrested Hawkins and took her to the detective bureau for an interview.
The arrest report said Hawkins told police that Smith was with a girl on the bed, but the girl was actually a spirit. Hawkins another large red and orange female spirit appeared and was running around frantically and fighting with Smith.
Hawkins told police the man changed and wasn’t himself, according to the arrest report. Hawkins said he came at her and she shot him in self-defense.
The report said Hawkins told police that initially, the spirit set her up to make it look like she had shot the man, but she took full responsibility for shooting him.
Hawkins described the experience like being “in a virtual reality video game,” according to the arrest report. She said went to sleep and when she woke up, she was back in the real world and the spirits were gone. Hawkins knew Smith was dead and called 911, said she knew what she did was wrong.
Hawkins was evaluated for competency in June and on June 21 was found competent to stand trial. She later pleaded guilty.
