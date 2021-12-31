LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A North Las Vegas woman is recovering after undergoing an emergency arm amputation last week.
Isabella Anes was the passenger in a UTV on Christmas Eve, when it tipped over near Bruce and Ann in North Las Vegas.
She stuck her arm out, trying to break her fall.
"My arm got trapped under, so it did get ripped off. Honestly, right away, when the vehicle was lifted off of me, I knew I had lost my arm," Anes said.
Although North Las Vegas Police said her brother, the driver of the vehicle, wasn’t impaired, he was arrested and charged with reckless driving.
"He’s currently still in jail and the thing is, he was arrested and he wasn’t supposed to be arrested," Anes said.
Anes said she isn't mad about the crash, instead she has a new outlook on life because of it.
"I see that there is so much for me to actually do and there’s so much I wanted to do anyways, that I actually get the opportunity to accomplish," Anes said. "I know that if I hadn’t worn my seatbelt, I would’ve lost my life."
One thing she hopes to accomplish is getting a new bionic arm, instead of a prosthetic one.
"Bionic arms have a lot more movement," Anes said.
A bionic arm comes with a big price tag.
Anes set up a GoFundMe, hoping to bring in enough donations to get the new arm and get back to her hobbies.
"I use to paint. I use to write," Anes said. "That bionic arm would be able to help."
To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.
