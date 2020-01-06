NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A North Las Vegas woman took her bulldog Minni to PetSmart for a bath and a nail trim, and 13 minutes later Minni was dead.
Vikki Seifert said Minni was two years old. A few days after Christmas, she took Minni to the PetSmart on North 5th Street and the 215 Beltway.
The appointment usually doesn’t take long, so Seifert walked around the store. She noticed employees running toward the grooming area.
“I ran in there,” she said. “When I went in, she was crushed under a grooming table. They said that they had listened for her heartbeat and she was gone.”
Seifert said no one could give her a straight answer about what happened.
“I don’t believe it was the weight of the table,” she said. “It was the fact that it was electric and it had crushed her to the point that the table was closed all the way on her. And then with it being unplugged, there was no way to raise it.”
Seifert said another customer tried to help her dog. She said she noticed that the table was unplugged and that’s why it would not raise.
A PetSmart spokesperson sent this statement:
A tragic accident occurred in our grooming salon, which led to the heartbreaking loss of Minni. There’s nothing more important than the safety of the pets in our care, and we immediately launched a comprehensive investigation into how this type of unprecedented event could have possibly happened. We have been in constant contact with the pet parent since this occurred and will continue to do everything we can to help support her during this difficult time.
“They told me my dog was dead by 6:43 p.m.,” Seifert said. “I dropped her off at 6:30 p.m.”
Seifert still has a lot of questions: “What were these two groomers doing? Why did no one notice where the dog was? Why was she under a table? How does a dog go in for a bath and get crushed in 13 minutes?”
Seifert is waiting on an autopsy report. She wants someone to watch surveillance video of the incident. PetSmart said only Vikki’s immediately family could see it. From there, she will decide whether to file a lawsuit.
“People’s pets are their family members,” she said. “She wasn't just a pet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.