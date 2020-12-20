LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A team of two, one from North Las Vegas, are splitting a $10,000 prize after finding an item in a valley park derived from a book that sent many on a nationwide treasure hunt.
The e-book, "The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt," led adventure seekers to find four items across the county, each item worth $10,000 to its finder.
Beth Hovanec, from Pittsburgh, solved the message in chapter four and partnered with Nancy Zitko from North Las Vegas, who found the item stuck under a bench at Eldorado Park, near Tropical and Camino Eldorado parkways.
The book was released a month ago. Hovanec said she saw a clue on Twitter that led to her figuring it out -- a silver "Z" taped under a park bench. She contacted her friend in North Las Vegas who searched the benches and found it early Sunday morning.
The "Z" had been there for nine years, according to David Steele, vice president of the treasure hunt.
“This is an amazing first finder,” Steele said in a media release. “Ms. Hovanec kept at it until she decoded the message, and Ms. Zitko found the Z under the bench where I had placed it, beneath the Eldorado Park gazebo.”
Hovanec will take $9,000 of the prize and Zitko will get $1,000.
Three clues remain in the book, which is published on Amazon.
