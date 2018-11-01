NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police arrested a woman in connection to the death of her boyfriend on Wednesday.
Officers responded to reports of a dead body in the 4400 block of Summer Glen Lane, near Lone Mountain Road and Decatur Boulevard.
On arrival, officers found a deceased 38-year-old male with multiple injuries. Police said the victim's injuries appeared "aged," and it was clear the incident was not immediately reported.
Officers determined 48-year-old Parichart Hall was in a dating relationship with the victim.
After being interviewed by detectives, Hall was arrested for murder with a deadly weapon and booked into the Las Vegas City Jail.
The Clark County Coroner is expected to release the name of the victim after next of kin are notified.
Check back for updates.
