NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The North Las Vegas Fire Department said a woman was arrested for starting an apartment fire on Monday.
Antanshia Ellis, 20, was arrested on May 6, and faces on one count of first-degree arson and one count of attempted murder, according to North Las Vegas Justice Court records.
According to North Las Vegas fire officials, firefighters were called to the 800 block East Nelson Avenue in reference to a house fire about 3:45 p.m. North Las Vegas and Las Vegas firefighters responded to the scene.
The fire was put out within 15 minutes. North Las Vegas fire officials said neighboring apartments were not damaged.
Ellis was reportedly agitated with her parents and set fire to a mattress in the bedroom, fire officials said. Her elderly parents were able to escape without being injured.
Ellis is scheduled to appear in court on May 13 at 8:30 a.m.
