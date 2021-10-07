LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of North Las Vegas on Thursday announced that it soon will open a Small Business Connector to provide business licensing, registration, permitting, consulting, low-cost loans and other business services all in one location.
The Small Business Connecter is slated to open on Tuesday, Oct. 12 inside North Las Vegas City Hall. It is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Small Business Connecter will include an state-run Employ NV Business Hub to connect job seekers and employers.
North Las Vegas is partnering with the University of Nevada Las Vegas' Small Business Development Center, which will provide free advice on starting and growing a business. The city also is partnering with Access Community Capital to provide "low-cost" loans for small business owners and startup entrepreneurs, with a focus on women, veteran and minority-owned leaders.
North Las Vegas City Hall is located at 2250 Las Vegas Boulevard.
