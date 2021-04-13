LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Have a warrant from the North Las Vegas Municipal Court? Now’s your chance to get it quashed.
The North Las Vegas CARE Court is hosting a special event to get people with outstanding bench warrants in court to sort things out.
Appointments are available for Monday, April 19 and Tuesday, April 20.
“So many in our community have been suffering under economic uncertainty over the last year and bench warrants often increase the total cost of the underlying fine and even prevent re-employment,” said Municipal Court Judge Chris Lee.
Pre-registration is required. Appointments are limited to 50 individuals per time slot.
You can sign up HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.