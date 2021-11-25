LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of North Las Vegas is holding a multicultural holiday celebration outside city hall on Thursday, Dec. 2.
North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee and the rest of the city council will be at Liberty Park (the lawn at city hall) at 4 p.m.
According to an announcement from the city, families are invited to learn about the meaning of Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Christmas. There will be a Menorah, a Kinara and Christmas tree lighting. Holiday treats and hot chocolate will also be available.
