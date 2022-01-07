LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For one Clark County School District teacher, getting her COVID-19 vaccine paid off literally. She was given a quarter of a million dollars for getting her shot.
During Vax Nevada Days, the state offered prizes for people who got vaccinated during the summer of 2021, Elizabeth Allder was one of the lucky winners who walked away with $250,000.
“I still come to work every day, I still work two jobs,” Allder said.
July 8, 2021, was the luckiest day of Allder’s life. It was life changing for the kindergarten teacher from Calhan Elementary in North Las Vegas.
“It was a shock at first for sure and then as it settled in it was even a bigger shock,” Allder said.
Alder used part of her winnings for a much deserved honeymoon with her husband of seven years. It was the first cruise either of them had ever taken.
“We left from San Diego and did the Mexican ports. It was a 7-day cruise. It was amazing,” Allder said.
Her parents and son got new vehicles.
Like many teachers, in past years she spent her own money on school supplies. This year, her classroom got a three-thousand-dollar upgrade.
As a Clark County school teacher, it hasn’t always been easy to pay the bills.
“We struggled a little bit. It’s been really nice to just give back and feel good about it,” Allder said.
Allder believes she’s won twice, not only the money, but being vaccinated she’s stayed healthy.
“I know if I get it, it is going to be very mild and I wish people would get vaccinated, but that's up to them,” Allder said.
The kindergarten teacher said the majority of the money has been invested. Even with their winnings, her husband who was a retired medical worker return to front lines to help with the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.