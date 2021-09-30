LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A small memorial with signs from students and candles lit in the night sit at the corner of Donna and Washburn. That’s the intersection police said a woman in her 50s, who her family has identified as Sarah Crosby, was struck by a car while riding her bike.
Police said medical crews arrived on scene around 7 a.m. Thursday and transported her to the hospital where she died.
Friday night Freedom Classical Academy hosted a memorial for Crosby. She was a fourth grade teacher at the charter school, and an integral part of the young private school.
"Hopefully we'll live up to the expectations she had for us as a school,” the head of school said. “We'll miss you Mrs. Crosby."
A large group gathered outside the school wearing purple glow sticks which was Mrs. Crosby’s favorite color.
A couple dozen students of her past and present shared their love for the elementary school teacher.
"She was the best teacher I ever had," one young student said.
"She would always put a smile on my face," another said.
"She touched the souls and hearts of so many people," a former student recalled.
The passionate teacher's life came to a tragic end when she was riding her bike to school Thursday morning passing through the intersection a couple blocks away from the school.
"It’s sad enough it happened to an employee that goes to the school but the biggest thing is keeping this from happening to someone else’s child," father of a first grader at Freedom Jermaine Perdue said.
At the four way stop intersection where Mrs. Crosby was hit, a number of drivers came up to us to say it's unsafe and drivers dangerously speed by.
"They're going at least over 60 to 70 miles flying down the street and just going without stopping as if that stop sign doesn't exist, and it happens all the time!" nearby resident Felicia Mosley said.
The school told FOX5 in a statement: "The city of North Las Vegas was contacted for support in obtaining crossing guards previously but we were told that none were available to us as a charter school. We hope that this tragic event can be a catalyst for change and increased support of traffic safety measures for our students."
The city of North Las Vegas said in response, “We are saddened to hear of the passing of a valued member of the Freedom Classical Academy team. In 2016, the City joined an agreement with other local municipalities to outsource the service of providing crossing guards for elementary and non-private schools. As independently operated academic institutions, charter schools are fully authorized under state law to provide all services for their schools, including crossing guards."
The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.