LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A fresh cut for picture day. Southern Nevada Urban Micro Academy partnered with Nevada’s First barber School, The Art of Barbers School and Expertise Cosmetology to provide haircuts at no cost on Friday.
The city of North Las Vegas said the goal was to help celebrate the first instructional year with the educational rite of passage.
Southern Nevada Urban Micro Academy is a free, micro-school that provides in-person learning with individualized lessons for children grades first through eighth.
33 students took advantage of the free haircuts.
