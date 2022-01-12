LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The mayor of North Las Vegas has announced that the annual State of the City address will be postponed to March.
The address originally was scheduled to be given on Jan. 20 at Aliante Casino; however, Mayor John Lee said it must be postponed due to concerns about COVID-19 cases.
"With the current surge in COVID-19 cases and with the health and safety of our guests and those around us in mind, we made the decision to postpone our annual report to our business partners and residents until early spring," Lee said in a statement.
The address now is scheduled for March 31.
According to the city's Twitter account, individual tickets were $25 and tickets for tables of 12 cost $300. Anyone who bought tickets will "automatically be transferred to a new date," according to a statement from the city.
"Additional details will be announced at a later time. Tickets that have already been purchased will automatically be transferred to that date," said a statement from North Las Vegas.
