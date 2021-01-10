LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police were investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and a man in critical condition on Sunday.
About 3:23 a.m. on Jan. 10, officers were called to the 3100 block of N. Pecos Road, near Cheyenne Avenue. Officers found two people with gunshot wounds, a 37-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman.
Both victims were taken to University Medical Center where the woman died and the man remains in critical condition.
North Las Vegas police said while they don't believe the shooting to be random, they have no suspect or arrest information as of Sunday afternoon.
This is the second homicide for NLVPD in 2021.
Anyone with information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.