LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police responded to a report of a shooting on Friday morning.
About 10 a.m. on October 16, police said they responded to Craig and Losee roads for a report of a shooting. Police said a person was allegedly walking down the street firing rounds into the air.
A man was taken into custody, but police were still investigating as of 11:30 a.m. Officers said no one saw the man firing the rounds.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
