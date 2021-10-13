LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The North Las Vegas Police Department welcomed a new K-9 to its police force on Wednesday.
Ciro is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands. He and his handler, Officer Joshua Odoms, recently completed a six-week narcotics certification course.
Odoms said Ciro will be a less lethal option for apprehending suspects who run from police.
"As opposed to tasers or OC, when you deploy those weapons, you can't call them back. So if we were to send him to find a subject and he goes out and the subject wants to surrender while he's already on the run, we can actually do what's called a call off. And he'll call off and return back to me," Odoms said.
He said developing a bond with Ciro has been one of the best parts of the experience. Odoms has been with NLVPD for five and a half years. Ciro is his first K-9.
