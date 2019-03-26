NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada (FOX5) - Five teens were shot in North Las Vegas Monday afternoon, according to police.
The North Las Vegas Police Department said all of their injuries were non-life threatening and most were out of the hospital Monday night.
Police said the shooting near Coleman Street and San Miguel Avenue stemmed from neighborhood fights after school and all victims are students at Cheyenne High School.
The victims were not very cooperative with police, who said they're having trouble identifying suspects as a result. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.
Police said they were not sure if victims are all from the same group.
(1) comment
Cops should take their time getting to those situations. We'll have less problem people in the future.
