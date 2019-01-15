NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police identified a suspect Tuesday in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy.
Allen Griffin, 17, was charged with murder with a deadly weapon in the death of Aneas David King, according to North Las Vegas Police.
Officers responded to the area of West San Miguel Avenue and Coleman Street, near Craig Road and Simmons Street on Jan. 9.
Officers on scene said the shooting happened about 5 p.m. and the teen died at University Medical Center.
The Clark County Coroner said King had died from a gunshot wound in his left arm. His death was ruled as a homicide.
Police said Griffin, and another person met with King and a friend to buy marijuana. Griffin shot King before fleeing the scene, police said. The other person fled too. Detectives found and arrested Griffin "a short time later."
Family said he was a sophomore at Cheyenne High School. Family members said King was stepping out of his home when the shooting happened, but they had no other details.
"I’m just so upset right now. I said to myself I don’t know why God didn’t take me. That boy is younger than I am. I’ve seen more than he’s seen. And he’s a nice boy he never did anyone wrong," Denise Lowe, King's grandmother said.
"He’s never been in a fight he would run from a fight to get here and get shot at the corner of my house."
This was the North Las Vegas Police Department's first homicide investigation of 2019.
