LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are asking the public assistance in locating a missing teen last seen a week ago near Tropical parkway and North Decatur Boulevard.
Police are seeking 15-year-old Na’Laya Garry. She was last seen on Dec. 15 near her home in the 5900 block of Palmilla.
She is described as 5'5", 105 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, blue jeans and black, white and gray Vans shoes.
Police said after further information was provided, the case was upgraded from "runaway" to "missing" due to "suspicious circumstances."
Anyone with information is asked to contact North Las Vegas Police at 702-633-9111.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.