LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help finding a suspect and possible motive in a June homicide.
On June 20 at about 4 a.m., officers were responding to reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Civic Center just north of Cheyenne Avenue. Police found victim David Warnock, 46 with multiple gunshot wounds. Medical personnel pronounced Warnock dead on the scene.
North Las Vegas police are urging anyone with information to call the department at 702-633-9111 or call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
