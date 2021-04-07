LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are seeking possible victims of an accused sexual predator arrested in early March.
On March 3, 2021, the North Las Vegas Police Department arrested Erik Huey, who is accused of luring a child over the internet for sexual contact and engaging in solicitation of a child for prostitution.
Huey worked as a substitute teacher for the Clark County School District for several years, working at several different high schools in the Las Vegas valley including as a long-term substitute at Western High School. Huey mainly taught English.
At the time of his arrest, Huey worked at Acceleration Academy as a mentor for at-risk students (minors).
Further investigation revealed Huey may have engaged in sex acts with other minors in the past, police say.
Anyone who believes they were a victim or has information about possible additional victims are asked to contact the NLVPD Detective Bureau at 702-633-1773.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.