NORTH LAS VEGAS -- North Las Vegas police asked for the public's help solve a homicide case.
Police were called to the 2400 block of Evening Snow Avenue at around 9 a.m. Wednesday. There, officers found 23-year-old Naajee Johnson suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.
The Clark County Coroner confirmed that Johnson died from his gunshot wounds.
Police said Johnson was working as a security guard. Witnesses said they heard gunshots at around 4:00 a.m. but did not report them to police. Police did not have a motive or suspect identified as of Friday afternoon.
Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact North Las Vegas Police at 702-633-9111.
