LAS VEGAS -- North Las Vegas police are seeking the public's help in locating a child missing since Tuesday.
Six-month-old Atreyu Drewry was last seen on Tuesday around 3 p.m. on the 800 block of East Nelson Avenue with a friend of the mother.
Drewry's mother, Sharissa Robinson, had a friend Monique Sims, also known as Monique Reese, babysit the child at around 10 a.m. Tuesday. Sims was the last person seen with Drewry.
Sims' was described as a black female with a light complexion, about 5'05", 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Police believe Sims' former boyfriend, possibly named "Shawn," picked her and the child up in a while SUV with tinted windows and black trim.
North Las Vegas police urge anyone with information to call the department at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.