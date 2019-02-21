LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Detectives are asking the public to help identify a suspect from an assault in North Las Vegas last month.
Officers responded to a church in the 1900 block of Gilder Street on Jan. 19 in reference to a report of an assault of a teenage girl, according to a release from the North Las Vegas Police Department. The suspect fled before police arrived.
The preliminary investigation indicated the suspect posed as someone working for the church, shaking hands and speaking with people, the release said. The suspect then pulled the victim out of line to “counsel” her.
He led her to the bathroom where he touched her inappropriately, the release said. After the victim told the suspect her age, he left the bathroom and was last seen on foot southbound on Glider Street.
The suspect is described as a black male, about 6'1" tall, 225 pounds, with short black hair and full beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a red checkered button up dress shirt with blue on the shoulders and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
Yeah....
He was Black and wanted someones money.
