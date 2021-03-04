LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are looking for a 17-year-old missing woman whose case has been upgraded to "endangered" status.
The young woman, Aleah Scheible, was last seen Dec. 9, 2020, near the area of the 100 block of Pivot in North Las Vegas.
Scheible is described as medium complexion, about 5’8” 150 lbs, brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black coat over a red UNLV coat with blue jeans, red Vans shoes and a blue backpack. She has her nose and ears pierced.
Police say Scheible takes several types of medication for bipolar, depression, and thyroid complications. She does not have access to her medications and did not take it with her.
Scheible's father says she has run away several times in the past and has either returned home on her own or checked herself into a hospital.
All hospitals are asked to check their registries for Scheible, or any Jane Doe matching the above description, and to notify police immediately if found, in accordance with HIPPA laws.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Scheible is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.
