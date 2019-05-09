NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are looking for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect from April.
On April 19 at about 8:00 p.m., officers went to the 6400 block of N. Decatur Blvd. after calls about a burglary to a business.
Police said a suspect entered the business, which was open at the time, and walked directly to the automotive section of the store. The suspect was seen walking in and out of the automotive section for about 20 minutes.
At about 8:30 p.m., police said the man walked behind the counter of the automotive department and pried open two cash registers. Police said the man stole about $800 and exited the business out the front doors.
It was unclear how the man got the registers open.
The suspect was described as an adult black male with a light complexion, approximately mid 20’s with a large build, according to police. He was last seen wearing a grey long sleeve zip up jacket, black pants and a black hat with Raiders emblem on it.
Anyone with information is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
