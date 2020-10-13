LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police have opened a missing person case for a 52-year-old woman who has been missing since approximately Sunday night.
A family member of the missing person Tamiko Leavy said Leavy was last seen in the Aliante area around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 11.
The family member, who says his is Levy's nephew, said she was last seen in a blue floral shirt and gray and black leggings. Anyone with information that might lead to finding Leavy can contact the North Las Vegas Police Department.
