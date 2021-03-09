LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 33-year-old man who went missing near his North Las Vegas home on Tuesday.
Herman Clemons was reported missing by his mother around 1:30 p.m. on March 9. He was last seen running south on North Donna Street, from East Carey Avenue, near his home located on the 1000 block of East Carey.
Clemons suffers from diminished mental capacity, making him unable to take care of himself, police say. He is considered an endangered missing person.
Clemons is described as a Black male, about 5’ 8” 132 lbs. last seen wearing a a blue/turquoise T-shirt, black/dark gray jacket, black sweatpants with green pocket zippers and black shoes.
In accordance with HIPAA law, all hospitals are asked to check their registries for Clemons, or any John Doe matching the above description, and to notify police immediately if found.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Clemons is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.
