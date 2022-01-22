LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are working to locate two suspects in a delivery truck that was reported stolen near Owens and Pecos on Saturday afternoon.
According to NLVPD Officer Alexander Cuevas, police received a call around 12:30 p.m. about a stolen delivery truck in the 1300 block of E. Owens. Arriving officers located and spoke with the delivery driver.
Police are seeking a male and female suspect who fled the scene. Police later located the truck in the 3100 block of E. Thomas Avenue (near Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos), Cuevas said.
One gunshot was fired at the delivery driver, and the driver was not harmed, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for details.
