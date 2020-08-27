NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police are searching for a missing man who suffers from early on-set dementia.
According to police, 75-year-old Ronald Boelter was reported missing earlier today by family members. He was last seen near his home on 4000 block of West Red Coach Avenue, which is near Allen Lane and Craig Road.
Boelter is a white male, about 6'0 feet tall and 187 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. It is believed that Boelter drove off in his 1995 GMC Sierra pickup with Nevada plates: 252-B80.
Family tells police that Boelter can take care of himself, but gets lost easily. He doesn't have his cell phone, according to family members.
Area hospitals are asked to check patient registries for Ronald Boelter or any Jon Doe matching his description.
If anyone sees Ronald Boelter they are asked to call North Las Vegas Police at 702-633-9111.
