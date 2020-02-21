LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was last seen on Tuesday.
Vincent Sablan, 53, was last seen Tuesday walking in the 7100 block of Driving Petrels Avenue, near Aliante Parkway and Elkhorn Road.
Sablan is described as a Hawaiian male, 5'7, weighing 225 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes, according to a release.
Have you seen me? 53-year-old Vincent Sablan has been missing since 2/18/20. Last seen walking in the area of Aliante and Elkhorn. Described as a Hawaiian male,5'7" tall, 225 LBS, Bald/Bro. Last seen wearing a redish coat, blue jeans, a reflective vest and dark shoes. pic.twitter.com/gao9VmISYs— NLVPD (@NLVPD) February 21, 2020
Police said Sablan has diabetes and down syndrome, and has not taken his medication since Tuesday.
Anyone wit information on the whereabouts of Sablan is asked to contact North Las Vegas police (702) 633-9111.
