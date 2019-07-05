NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- North Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing and endangered man.
87-year-old Robert "Bob" Rascon went missing Friday afternoon just after 12 p.m. According to family members, Rascon was seen driving his wife's gray 2008 Chysler Aspen SUV with Nevada plates LV003C.
According to the press release, Rascon suffers from severe Alzheimer’s disease and high blood pressure. Police say he has not driven a vehicle in over two years. Rascon left his house while his wife was sleeping without proper medication, money, or a cellphone.
Rascon is a white man about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.
Area hospitals have been notified in case Rascon shows up in their registry.
If anyone has Rascon your urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.
