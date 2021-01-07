NORTH LAS VEGAs (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are searching for a missing elderly man.
According to police, John Thomas Callen, 76, went missing on Jan. 4, 2021.
He was last seen driving his 2008 tan colored Chevrolet Silverado near his home on the 4200 Block of West Rosada Way, which is near West Washburn Road and Valley Drive.
Callen is described as a white male, six feet tall and 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Police said Callen suffers from dementia.
Hospitals have been asked to check their patient registries for Callen or anyone matching his description.
The public is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 with any information.
