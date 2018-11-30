NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police have asked the public for help in locating a 2-year-old girl who was reported missing in August 2018.
Officers were called to the 4600 block of Mission Cantina Avenue on Aug. 25 in regards to a missing child, North Las Vegas police said. Zalea Walker was reportedly last seen with her parents, Lakeia Walker, 27, and Ricky Beasley, 27, in North Las Vegas.
On Nov. 17, Texas Department of Public Safety officers came into contact with the parents, but Zalea was not with them, police said. Both Walker and Beasley said they did not know where their daughter was and were uncooperative with law enforcement.
Detectives with North Las Vegas police are looking for any information on Zalea's whereabouts. Police said they were hopeful the girl was left in the care "of an unknown associate of Lakeia and Ricky in the Las Vegas Valley."
Anyone with any information is urged to contact NLVPD at 702-633-9111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.