NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police need the public's help searching for a missing and endangered man.
46-year-old Kenneth Dedmon went missing from his home on the 4600 Block of Spruce Oak Drive, this is near Lone Mountain and Allen.
According to police, Dedmon suffers from a brain injury that impacts his short term memory and produces seizures. Police say he might not be aware of how to get home.
Dedmon is an African American man, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue writing, blue shorts, and slippers. Dedmon also has short black hair, brown eyes and a scraggly black and grey beard.
Hospitals have been alerted to check patient registries for Kenneth Dedmon or any John Does matching his description.
Anyone with information regarding Kenneth Dedmon's whereabouts is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.
