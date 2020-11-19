NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police are searching for a girl who ran away from home Wednesday evening.
According to police, Angelina Aurora-Rose Lewis, 12, was reported missing on November 18 around 10:30 p.m. near Tropical and Pecos.
Lewis is Hispanic and approximately five feet three inches tall. She has black hair and green eyes, and was last seen wearing a burgundy long sleeve shirt with hearts on it, green and white tank top, light denim blue jeans, beige UGG slippers and a black backpack.
Hospitals have been made aware of Lewis's disappearance and are asked to check patient registries.
If anyone has seen Angelina Aurora-Rose Lewis they are asked to call North Las Vegas Police at 702-633-9111.
